Behind the Steel Curtain (Episode 3: San Antonio to Eagle Pass)
In this episode, you'll take a ride inside a Texas Military Department aircraft flying from San Antonio to Eagle Pass for border security maneuvers alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety. This effort is part of Operation Lone Star, a state active duty mission ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 14:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869998
|VIRIN:
|221212-A-a1234-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395256
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Curtain Episode 3 San Antonio to Eagle Pass, by SSgt Vincent Pfeifferling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT