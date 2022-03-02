Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Curtain Episode 3 San Antonio to Eagle Pass

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Pfeifferling 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Behind the Steel Curtain (Episode 3: San Antonio to Eagle Pass)

    In this episode, you'll take a ride inside a Texas Military Department aircraft flying from San Antonio to Eagle Pass for border security maneuvers alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety. This effort is part of Operation Lone Star, a state active duty mission ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869998
    VIRIN: 221212-A-a1234-001
    Filename: DOD_109395256
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Curtain Episode 3 San Antonio to Eagle Pass, by SSgt Vincent Pfeifferling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

