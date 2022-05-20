Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Duty. Honor. Texas.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Pfeifferling 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guardsmen stop an illegal border crossing near Brownsville, Texas on May 20, 2022. The mission is in support of Operation Lone Star, a state active-duty mission to block and repel criminal activities along the Texas-Mexico border.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869994
    VIRIN: 221212-A-a1234-001
    Filename: DOD_109395213
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    OLS

