Texas Air National Guardsmen stop an illegal border crossing near Brownsville, Texas on May 20, 2022. The mission is in support of Operation Lone Star, a state active-duty mission to block and repel criminal activities along the Texas-Mexico border.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 14:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869994
|VIRIN:
|221212-A-a1234-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395213
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Duty. Honor. Texas., by SSgt Vincent Pfeifferling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT