    Effecting Tangible Change

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Pfeifferling 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    A family discusses the benefits of having guardsmen close to their home.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869990
    VIRIN: 221212-A-a1234-001
    PIN: 111
    Filename: DOD_109395207
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Effecting Tangible Change, by SSgt Vincent Pfeifferling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

