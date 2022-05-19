Day 1, 2, and 3 of the ASC Best Warrior Competition at Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL. SGT Benjamin Miller and SSG Tola Olamiju were the two competitors. At the end of the competition, SGT Benjamin Miller was the 2022 Best Warrior.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869983
|VIRIN:
|220519-A-IK992-575
|Filename:
|DOD_109395113
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ASC Best Warrior Competition 2022 - B-Roll Package, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
