ASC Best Warrior Competition 2022 - B-Roll Package

Day 1, 2, and 3 of the ASC Best Warrior Competition at Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL. SGT Benjamin Miller and SSG Tola Olamiju were the two competitors. At the end of the competition, SGT Benjamin Miller was the 2022 Best Warrior.