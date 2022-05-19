Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC Best Warrior Competition 2022 - B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARSEILLES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Day 1, 2, and 3 of the ASC Best Warrior Competition at Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL. SGT Benjamin Miller and SSG Tola Olamiju were the two competitors. At the end of the competition, SGT Benjamin Miller was the 2022 Best Warrior.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869983
    VIRIN: 220519-A-IK992-575
    Filename: DOD_109395113
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: MARSEILLES, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC Best Warrior Competition 2022 - B-Roll Package, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best warrior competition
    army training
    Army Sustainment Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT