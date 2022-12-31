Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity: A year in review, December 2022

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2022

    Video by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Team USAMMDA takes a well-deserved breather during the yearend Town Hall and Holiday Party. The USAMMDA social committee and command team hosted the Town Hall to foster camaraderie, highlight the unit’s successes during 2022, recognize top performers from across the command, and build esprit de corps heading into 2023. (Official U.S. Army Motion Media by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 10:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869981
    VIRIN: 221231-A-PJ332-001
    Filename: DOD_109395066
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 

    This work, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity: A year in review, December 2022, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

