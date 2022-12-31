U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity: A year in review, December 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869981" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team USAMMDA takes a well-deserved breather during the yearend Town Hall and Holiday Party. The USAMMDA social committee and command team hosted the Town Hall to foster camaraderie, highlight the unit’s successes during 2022, recognize top performers from across the command, and build esprit de corps heading into 2023. (Official U.S. Army Motion Media by T. T. Parish/Released)