U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity: A year in review, December 2022

Team USAMMDA takes a well-deserved breather during the yearend Town Hall and Holiday Party. The USAMMDA social committee and command team hosted the Town Hall to foster camaraderie, highlight the unit’s successes during 2022, recognize top performers from across the command, and build esprit de corps heading into 2023. (Official U.S. Army Motion Media by T. T. Parish/Released)
|12.31.2022
|12.30.2022 10:14
|Package
|869981
|221231-A-PJ332-001
|DOD_109395066
|00:00:30
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|0
|0
