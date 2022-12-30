USAMMDA Veterans recognized for their continued service as civilians, showing their commitment to defending the Nation’s Warfighters doesn’t end when the boots come off. (Official U.S. Army Motion Media by T. T. Parish/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 10:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869979
|VIRIN:
|221230-A-PJ332-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395063
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity: A year in review, November 2022, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT