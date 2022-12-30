Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Conversion to Combat: A 158th Fighter Wing Journey

    VT, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell, Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis, Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri and Staff Sgt. Jana Somero

    158th Fighter Wing

    Take a look back at all the work the Airmen of the Vermont Air National Guard accomplished to convert the 158th Fighter Wing from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the U.S. Air Force's newest 5th generation aircraft, the F-35A Lightning II.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 10:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869975
    VIRIN: 221230-F-FV499-952
    PIN: 228510
    Filename: DOD_109394997
    Length: 00:11:15
    Location: VT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Vermont Air National Guard
    Conversion
    F-35A Lightning II
    F35Vermont
    The Road to Combat

