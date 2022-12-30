From Conversion to Combat: A 158th Fighter Wing Journey

Take a look back at all the work the Airmen of the Vermont Air National Guard accomplished to convert the 158th Fighter Wing from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the U.S. Air Force's newest 5th generation aircraft, the F-35A Lightning II.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 10:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869975
|VIRIN:
|221230-F-FV499-952
|PIN:
|228510
|Filename:
|DOD_109394997
|Length:
|00:11:15
|Location:
|VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT