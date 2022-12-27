379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron restores critical aircraft refueling capability (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct the first aircraft-to-aircraft ground refueling in several decades at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 27, 2022. During the exercise, a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron fueled an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flightline, providing a proof-of-concept for the capability of future agile combat employment operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)