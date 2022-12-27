U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct the first aircraft-to-aircraft ground refueling in several decades at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 27, 2022. During the exercise, a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron fueled an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flightline, providing a proof-of-concept for the capability of future agile combat employment operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869974
|VIRIN:
|221227-F-TV052-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109394992
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron restores critical aircraft refueling capability (B-Roll), by SrA Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT