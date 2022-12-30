U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines conduct Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.3 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, Nov. 30 - Dec. 7, 2022. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ujian Gosun)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 01:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869959
|VIRIN:
|221230-M-TU214-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109394725
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|OJOJIHARA MANEUVER AREA, MIYAGI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
