Bronco Birthday WOD

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team demonstrate their prescribed workout of the day to celebrate 3IBCT's 59th birthday at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The Bronco Brigade is committed to physical fitness and routinely hosts fitness competitions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Benjamin Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 21:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869936
|VIRIN:
|220808-A-TP864-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109394520
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
