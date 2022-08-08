Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bronco Birthday WOD

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Benjamin Anderson 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team demonstrate their prescribed workout of the day to celebrate 3IBCT's 59th birthday at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The Bronco Brigade is committed to physical fitness and routinely hosts fitness competitions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Benjamin Anderson)

    Wolfhounds
    Bronco Brigade
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    No Fear
    2-27 Infantry Regiment

