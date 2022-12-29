The 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron Aircraft Parts Store provides mission-critical logistics support to the flight line by maintaining storage and pulling essential parts to keep Travis Air Force Base's fleet of C-5M and C-17 aircraft mission capable. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 19:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869931
|VIRIN:
|221229-F-SK304-613
|Filename:
|DOD_109394419
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 60 in 60: Aircraft Parts Store, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT