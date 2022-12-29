Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60 in 60: Aircraft Parts Store

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron Aircraft Parts Store provides mission-critical logistics support to the flight line by maintaining storage and pulling essential parts to keep Travis Air Force Base's fleet of C-5M and C-17 aircraft mission capable. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 19:25
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    C 17A Globemaster III
    C 5M Super Galaxy
    60 LRS
    aircraft parts store

