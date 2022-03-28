Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 APG National Vietnam War Veterans Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Video by Lillian Putnam 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    APG's 2022 National Vietnam War Veterans Day video. Video is set to a current social media trend that can be found on various media platforms.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 16:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869921
    VIRIN: 220328-A-KT572-285
    Filename: DOD_109394212
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 APG National Vietnam War Veterans Day, by Lillian Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Veterans Day
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day
    Vietnam War veterans
    vietnam veterans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT