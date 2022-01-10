Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    988 Animation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Video by Caroline Countryman 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley, Kan. - (U.S. Army Animation by Caroline Countryman, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 14:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869896
    VIRIN: 221001-O-MO442-766
    Filename: DOD_109394048
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 988 Animation, by Caroline Countryman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT