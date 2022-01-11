Operation Dust Devil - A 56th CES Exercise

The 56th Civil Engineering Squadron and 944th CES participate in Operation Dust Devil, Nov. 1, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Operation Dust Devil was a CE focused exercise featuring a mock deployment over three days, allowing Airmen to hone their respective trades in a simulated environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 14:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869894
|VIRIN:
|221117-F-VE235-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109394044
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
