    Operation Dust Devil - A 56th CES Exercise

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 56th Civil Engineering Squadron and 944th CES participate in Operation Dust Devil, Nov. 1, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Operation Dust Devil was a CE focused exercise featuring a mock deployment over three days, allowing Airmen to hone their respective trades in a simulated environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869894
    VIRIN: 221117-F-VE235-1001
    Filename: DOD_109394044
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    Exercise
    944th CES
    56th CES

