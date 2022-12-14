Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Pacific Commander Presents Coins to NAVFAC Southwest Personnel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Commander NAVFAC Pacific Rear Admiral Jeffrey Kilian toured NAVFAC Southwest Metro San Diego Area of Operations Dec. 14 - 15, and presented NAVFAC Pacific Coins to NAVFAC Southwest personnel.

    NAVFAC Southwest coin recipients included Josh Malish, Alfonso Vazquez, Nick Austin, Matias Montano, Jeremy Hudson, Dwight Howard, Alex Ramirez, Adolfo Garcia, and Thomas Bethke.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 14:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 869891
    VIRIN: 221214-N-AJ460-001
    Filename: DOD_109394029
    Length: 00:11:10
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Pacific Commander Presents Coins to NAVFAC Southwest Personnel, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC Southwest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT