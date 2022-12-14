NAVFAC Pacific Commander Presents Coins to NAVFAC Southwest Personnel

Commander NAVFAC Pacific Rear Admiral Jeffrey Kilian toured NAVFAC Southwest Metro San Diego Area of Operations Dec. 14 - 15, and presented NAVFAC Pacific Coins to NAVFAC Southwest personnel.
NAVFAC Southwest coin recipients included Josh Malish, Alfonso Vazquez, Nick Austin, Matias Montano, Jeremy Hudson, Dwight Howard, Alex Ramirez, Adolfo Garcia, and Thomas Bethke.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|869891
|VIRIN:
|221214-N-AJ460-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109394029
|Length:
|00:11:10
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
