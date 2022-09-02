Delivering peace during a time of loss: Cal Guard completes mortuary affairs mission

Soldiers and Airmen with the California National Guard complete their mission at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's department, where they aided LA County staff in caring for the deceased, Jan. 11, 2022-June 30, 2022, Los Angeles. 10 California National Guard service members volunteered to aid county staff in transporting the deceased, sanitizing work stations and assisting with lab services after the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surged and overwhelmed LA county services. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill)
