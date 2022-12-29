New Year's DUI Prevention Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869861" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Every day in the U.S., nearly 32 people die in drunk-driving accidents, and in 2020, the total amounted to nearly 11,500 people. For this New Year's weekend, and all-year round, remember to never get behind the wheel when impaired and always have a plan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 1st Class Daniel Willoughby)



Footage licensed from Shutterstock.