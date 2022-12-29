Every day in the U.S., nearly 32 people die in drunk-driving accidents, and in 2020, the total amounted to nearly 11,500 people. For this New Year's weekend, and all-year round, remember to never get behind the wheel when impaired and always have a plan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 1st Class Daniel Willoughby)
Footage licensed from Shutterstock.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 12:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869861
|VIRIN:
|221229-N-ZD021-0001
|PIN:
|221229
|Filename:
|DOD_109393734
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Year's DUI Prevention Message, by PO1 Daniel Willoughby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT