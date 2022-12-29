Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Year's DUI Prevention Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Willoughby 

    Naval Safety Command

    Every day in the U.S., nearly 32 people die in drunk-driving accidents, and in 2020, the total amounted to nearly 11,500 people. For this New Year's weekend, and all-year round, remember to never get behind the wheel when impaired and always have a plan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 1st Class Daniel Willoughby)

    Footage licensed from Shutterstock.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869861
    VIRIN: 221229-N-ZD021-0001
    PIN: 221229
    Filename: DOD_109393734
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year's DUI Prevention Message, by PO1 Daniel Willoughby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drunk driving
    safety
    DUI
    Navy
    Marines
    Naval Safety Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT