Team Moody shares New Year resolutions

Team Moody shares 2023 New years resolutions at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 28, 2022. With another year gone, we asked our Airmen what resolutions they will be bringing into 2023 with them. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)