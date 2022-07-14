This video was made for AFN from the Career Development Symposium to highlight information about the E-NAVFIT evaluation program that the Navy is using.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 11:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869851
|VIRIN:
|220714-N-YG157-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109393506
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Career Development Symposium E-NavFit, by PO2 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
