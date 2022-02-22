Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infantry Officer Course PALMFEX

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with the Infantry Officer Course participate in the PALMFEX culminating event in Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 22, 2022. The culminating event consisted of a two-day hike and a live-fire range with support by fire and maneuver by fire. PALMFEX is a two-week exercise where officers from IOC participate in a combat readiness evaluation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869847
    VIRIN: 220228-M-BL045-0003
    Filename: DOD_109393442
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    This work, Infantry Officer Course PALMFEX, by Cpl Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Twentynine
    Training
    Quantico
    MarineCorps
    IOC
    PALMFEX

