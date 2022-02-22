U.S. Marines with the Infantry Officer Course participate in the PALMFEX culminating event in Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 22, 2022. The culminating event consisted of a two-day hike and a live-fire range with support by fire and maneuver by fire. PALMFEX is a two-week exercise where officers from IOC participate in a combat readiness evaluation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869847
|VIRIN:
|220228-M-BL045-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109393442
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
This work, Infantry Officer Course PALMFEX, by Cpl Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
