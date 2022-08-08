12th Space Warning Squadron - Part II - The Human Weapon System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part two of a four-part series documenting the 12th Space Warning Squadron, a component of Space Delta 4, which operates the Upgraded Early Warning Radar at Thule Air Base, Greenland. “The Human Weapon System” takes us inside the operations floor of the UEWR facility, exploring the roles of the 12 SWS operators and the importance of their no-fail mission.



12 SWS is part of the Integrated Tactical Warning and Attack Assessment network, which provides early warning of ballistic missile launches to National Command Authorities via the Missile Warning Center and North American Aerospace Defense Command.