    12th Space Warning Squadron - Part I - Our Piece of the Space Puzzle

    THULE AIR BASE, GREENLAND

    08.08.2022

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Part one of a four-part series documenting the 12th Space Warning Squadron, a component of Space Delta 4, which operates the Upgraded Early Warning Radar at Thule Air Base, Greenland. “Our Piece of the Space Puzzle” takes us inside the UEWR facility and introduces the mission and capabilities of 12 SWS, as well as explores the challenges of serving in the Arctic region.

    12 SWS is part of the Integrated Tactical Warning and Attack Assessment network, which provides early warning of ballistic missile launches to National Command Authorities via the Missile Warning Center and North American Aerospace Defense Command.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 01:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869797
    VIRIN: 220808-X-BV344-2001
    Filename: DOD_109392994
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: THULE AIR BASE, GL

    Greenland
    USSF
    Thule
    Space Force
    Pituffik
    12th Space Warning Squadron

