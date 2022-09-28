Hurricane Ian Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Florida and threatened to impact the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield area. In preparation for the storm, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez, addressed the community in a short video to offer updates and provide helpful tips and information to use in the coming days.