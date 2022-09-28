Hurricane Ian Update

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Florida and threatened to impact the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield area. In preparation for the storm, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez, addressed the community in a short video to offer updates and provide helpful tips and information to use in the coming days.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 00:06
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

