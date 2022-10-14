This week Manny on the Street checked out the Army Community Service Employment Readiness office to learn all about spouse employment assistance.
This work, Manny on the Street- ACS Employment Readiness, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
