Manny on the Street- Marne Community Spouses Club

Looking for an organization that’s fun and does great things for the community? Look no further than the Marne Community and Spouses Club. Col. Ramirez gets the details from the Marne Community Spouses Club team in this episode of Manny on the Street.
|09.23.2022
|12.28.2022 23:57
|Series
|869782
|220923-D-AI640-830
|DOD_109392906
|00:00:46
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|0
|0
