On this week’s Manny on the Street we learn about hunting and fishing on post and the proper permits needed to do so.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 23:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869780
|VIRIN:
|220819-D-AI640-149
|Filename:
|DOD_109392904
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Manny on the Street- Fishing guidelines, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
