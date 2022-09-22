Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oh Baby! Service project helps welcome Bundles of Joy

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart’s Protestant Women of the Chapel gathered at the Fort Stewart Main Post Chapel, Sept. 22, 2022 to create “Bundles of Joy” for their latest service project. The bundles of baby items will be delivered to Winn Army Community Hospital to be gifted to new and expecting mothers.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Fort Stewart Religious Support Office

