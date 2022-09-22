Oh Baby! Service project helps welcome Bundles of Joy

Fort Stewart’s Protestant Women of the Chapel gathered at the Fort Stewart Main Post Chapel, Sept. 22, 2022 to create “Bundles of Joy” for their latest service project. The bundles of baby items will be delivered to Winn Army Community Hospital to be gifted to new and expecting mothers.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 20:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|869749
|VIRIN:
|220922-D-AI640-372
|Filename:
|DOD_109392796
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
