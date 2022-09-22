Oh Baby! Service project helps welcome Bundles of Joy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Stewart’s Protestant Women of the Chapel gathered at the Fort Stewart Main Post Chapel, Sept. 22, 2022 to create “Bundles of Joy” for their latest service project. The bundles of baby items will be delivered to Winn Army Community Hospital to be gifted to new and expecting mothers.