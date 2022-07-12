Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMC Modernization Video for JMC 2030

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    This video "JMC Modernization Video for JMC 2030" discusses the importance of the modernization initiatives throughout the JMC Organic Industrial Base and JMC's path forward to ensure Warfighter readiness on the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Army Strong
    Ready
    Reliable
    Lethal
    Joint Munitions Command
    Warfighter readiness
    JMC 2030

