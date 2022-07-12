This video "JMC Modernization Video for JMC 2030" discusses the importance of the modernization initiatives throughout the JMC Organic Industrial Base and JMC's path forward to ensure Warfighter readiness on the battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869728
|VIRIN:
|221207-A-YZ466-591
|PIN:
|22127
|Filename:
|DOD_109392679
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JMC Modernization Video for JMC 2030, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT