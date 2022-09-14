Public affairs Airmen and a civilian produce photographs and video b-roll depicting the personnel and operations at Ka'ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii. The crew consisted of individuals from Space Base Delta 1 and the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron. No audio. (U.S. Air Force footage by Samuel Morse and Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869721
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-F3230-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392609
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Public Affairs Production Behind-the-Scenes B-Roll, by SSgt Franklin Harris and Samuel Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT