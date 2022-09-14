Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Affairs Production Behind-the-Scenes B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Public affairs Airmen and a civilian produce photographs and video b-roll depicting the personnel and operations at Ka'ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii. The crew consisted of individuals from Space Base Delta 1 and the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron. No audio. (U.S. Air Force footage by Samuel Morse and Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869721
    VIRIN: 220914-F-F3230-4001
    Filename: DOD_109392609
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Affairs Production Behind-the-Scenes B-Roll, by SSgt Franklin Harris and Samuel Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    public affairs
    PA
    filming
    SpaceForceFet
    set life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT