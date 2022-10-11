Native American Heritage Council

November is National Native American Heritage Month. The month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people. The Minnesota National Guard Diversity Initiative supports an Indigenous People's Council that hosts events within the Guard and local communities to educate us.
The Minnesota National Guard supports eight different special emphasis councils that provide education and community around a variety of diversity and inclusion topics. In October we recognize is national Disability Employment Awareness month.
