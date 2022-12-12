Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FTAC B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Incoming first-term Airmen attending the First Term Airmen Course at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869717
    VIRIN: 221212-F-RS022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109392588
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTAC B-roll, by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FTAC
    SEYMOUR JOHNSON
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT