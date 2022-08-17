Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holocaust Remembrance Council

    MN, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard sponsors eight Special Emphasis Councils that focus on fostering diversity and inclusivity within our ranks. The Holocaust Remembrance Council strives to educate service members on the atrocities of World War II so that our history is never forgotten nor repeated.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869716
    VIRIN: 220817-Z-KO357-352
    Filename: DOD_109392587
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Diversity
    Minnesota National Guard
    Inclusion
    Holocaust Remembrance Council

