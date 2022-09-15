Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Council

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MN, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15 and recognizes the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements for the United States. The Minnesota National Guard Diversity Initiative supports a Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Council that hosts events within the Guard and local communities to educate us and celebrate this vibrant culture.

    The Minnesota National Guard supports eight different special emphasis councils that provide education and community around a variety of diversity and inclusion topics. In October we recognize is national Disability Employment Awareness month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869714
    VIRIN: 220915-Z-KO357-235
    Filename: DOD_109392577
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Council, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Minnesota National Guard
    Inclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT