Hispanic Heritage Council

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15 and recognizes the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements for the United States. The Minnesota National Guard Diversity Initiative supports a Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Council that hosts events within the Guard and local communities to educate us and celebrate this vibrant culture.
The Minnesota National Guard supports eight different special emphasis councils that provide education and community around a variety of diversity and inclusion topics. In October we recognize is national Disability Employment Awareness month.
