"I find a lot of value in this particular council [because we can educate on] the things we can do better to blend everyone together and gain the advantages everyone brings to the table," said Don Kerr, the Executive Champion for the Disability Awareness Council.



The Minnesota National Guard supports eight different special emphasis councils that provide education and community around a variety of diversity and inclusion topics. In October we recognize is national Disability Employment Awareness month.