    Disability Awareness Council

    MN, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    "I find a lot of value in this particular council [because we can educate on] the things we can do better to blend everyone together and gain the advantages everyone brings to the table," said Don Kerr, the Executive Champion for the Disability Awareness Council.

    The Minnesota National Guard supports eight different special emphasis councils that provide education and community around a variety of diversity and inclusion topics. In October we recognize is national Disability Employment Awareness month.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869712
    VIRIN: 221014-Z-KO357-226
    Filename: DOD_109392563
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: MN, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Disability Awareness Council, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota National Guard
    Disability Awareness
    Diversity & Inclusion

