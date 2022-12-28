Video footage and photos from events throughout the year can be seen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, January - December, 2022. Team Holloman worked hard to accomplish the 49th Wing’s mission as well as give back to the community throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 12:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869710
|VIRIN:
|221228-F-NB682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392521
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2022 year in review, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT