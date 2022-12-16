Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making Modern Marines

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Being the nation’s 911 force in readiness, United States Marines pride themselves on being prepared for any challenges they may come across.

    As the largest of two recruit training depots, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island’s main mission is to transform all recruits into tomorrow’s warfighters.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher and Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869708
    VIRIN: 221216-M-MO236-1001
    Filename: DOD_109392487
    Length: 00:16:24
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Range
    Gas Chamber
    MCMAP
    Swim
    Crucible
    BWT

