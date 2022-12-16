Making Modern Marines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Being the nation’s 911 force in readiness, United States Marines pride themselves on being prepared for any challenges they may come across.



As the largest of two recruit training depots, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island’s main mission is to transform all recruits into tomorrow’s warfighters.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher and Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)