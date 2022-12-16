Being the nation’s 911 force in readiness, United States Marines pride themselves on being prepared for any challenges they may come across.
As the largest of two recruit training depots, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island’s main mission is to transform all recruits into tomorrow’s warfighters.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher and Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 13:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869708
|VIRIN:
|221216-M-MO236-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392487
|Length:
|00:16:24
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, Making Modern Marines, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
