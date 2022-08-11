Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Minute- Tenant Satisfaction Survey 2022

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's Marne Minute, Melanie from the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Army Housing Office tells us all about the current 2023 Tenant Satisfaction Survey. Your critical feedback is needed in order make our on-post housing the best it can be! Make sure to check your email and fill out your survey, today.

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey

