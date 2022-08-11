On this week's Marne Minute, Melanie from the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Army Housing Office tells us all about the current 2023 Tenant Satisfaction Survey. Your critical feedback is needed in order make our on-post housing the best it can be! Make sure to check your email and fill out your survey, today.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 11:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869700
|VIRIN:
|221108-D-AI640-346
|Filename:
|DOD_109392419
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Minute- Tenant Satisfaction Survey 2022, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
