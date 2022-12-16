Committed to Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869692" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recruit training brings a challenge to all recruits and to the drill instructors appointed over them in order to transform them into United States Marines. The senior drill instructor's speech entails the conduct of the relationship between the recruit and the drill instructor throughout their time in boot camp to become basically trained Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry)