    Committed to Excellence

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Recruit training brings a challenge to all recruits and to the drill instructors appointed over them in order to transform them into United States Marines. The senior drill instructor's speech entails the conduct of the relationship between the recruit and the drill instructor throughout their time in boot camp to become basically trained Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:04:24
    TAGS

    Marine
    Speech
    Recruit Training
    Title
    MCRDPI
    SDI

