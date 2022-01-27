Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    February: Pet Dental Health Hygiene Month

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Did you know the Offutt AFB Veterinary treatment facility is open and provides services for active duty members and retirees? In this video CPT Christina Elder explains the importance of dental hygiene in cats and dogs.

    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NE, US

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    dental hygiene
    veterinary treatment facility

