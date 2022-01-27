Did you know the Offutt AFB Veterinary treatment facility is open and provides services for active duty members and retirees? In this video CPT Christina Elder explains the importance of dental hygiene in cats and dogs.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 10:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869688
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-FB238-346
|Filename:
|DOD_109392352
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, February: Pet Dental Health Hygiene Month, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
