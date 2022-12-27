Serve the country part time in the U.S. Army Reserve.
You see me everyday. I’m your doctor. Your Teacher. Your Neighbor.
We are professionals, experts, and the future.
You can fulfill your purpose, in the Army Reserve.
Come join our team.
Video by Tim Yao
