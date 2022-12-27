Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Serve the country part time in the U.S. Army Reserve.

    You see me everyday. I’m your doctor. Your Teacher. Your Neighbor.
    We are professionals, experts, and the future.
    You can fulfill your purpose, in the Army Reserve.
    Come join our team.

    Video by Tim Yao

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 04:14
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 869677
    VIRIN: 221228-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_109392071
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: US

    TAGS

    usarmarketing
    army reserve
    usarbest
    tim yao
    armyfilmmaker

