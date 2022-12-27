video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Serve the country part time in the U.S. Army Reserve.



You see me everyday. I’m your doctor. Your Teacher. Your Neighbor.

We are professionals, experts, and the future.

You can fulfill your purpose, in the Army Reserve.

Come join our team.



Video by Tim Yao



