101st zeros in on Their Targets

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment (2-502 IR), 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade teams up with Polish snipers from the 16th Polish Airborne Brigade to train their weapon systems and conduct weapons drills at Mielec, Poland, Dec.15, 2022. 101 DSB is among other units proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)