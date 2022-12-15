Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st zeros in on Their Targets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIELEC, POLAND

    12.15.2022

    Video by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment (2-502 IR), 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade teams up with Polish snipers from the 16th Polish Airborne Brigade to train their weapon systems and conduct weapons drills at Mielec, Poland, Dec.15, 2022. 101 DSB is among other units proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 04:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869676
    VIRIN: 221215-Z-OV580-1001
    Filename: DOD_109392069
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: MIELEC, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st zeros in on Their Targets, by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    Atlantic Resolve
    Victory Corps
    EuropeanSupport2022
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT