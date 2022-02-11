Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson Solar Panel Array

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2022

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Long-shot of Fort Carson Solar Panel Array with Cheyenne Mountain and person walking in the background.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869648
    VIRIN: 221227-A-UR003-010
    Filename: DOD_109391594
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Solar Panel Array, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Solar Panel Array
    Cheyenne Mountain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT