Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Systems Command Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Jamie Chapman, Airman 1st Class Brittany Manchester and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    At SSC, Space Starts Here!

    Space Systems Command, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is responsible for developing, acquiring, equipping, fielding, and sustaining lethal and resilient space capabilities for warfighters. As part of fielding, the command will be responsible for launch operations, on-orbit checkout, developmental testing, sustainment and maintenance of military satellite constellations and other Department of Defense space systems.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869641
    VIRIN: 220830-F-F3230-1001
    PIN: 210056
    Filename: DOD_109391446
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardian
    Space
    SSC
    Space Force
    Space Systems Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT