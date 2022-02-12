Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC Command Team Activities

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. John Healy and AFR Command Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White give a brief activities message at Robins, Air Force Base, Ga., Dec. 14, 2022. Their goal is to better train and equip Reserve Citizen Airmen now to prevail in long-term strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Matlock)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 10:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869632
    VIRIN: 221227-F-JQ052-0002
    Filename: DOD_109391290
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Hometown: MACON, GA, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US

    This work, AFRC Command Team Activities, by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Timothy White
    John Healy
    HQ AFRC

