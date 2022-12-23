MHS Genesis is coming to JBLE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The new electronic medical records system MHS Genesis is coming to the 633d Medical Group and McDonald Army Health Center. This new system will streamline your services at all Direct Care (Military Treatment Facilities) and private sector care facilities.

As the new system rolls out, you may notice longer wait times at our facilities so our team can train on the new system.

Due to the transition, there will be limited appointment availabilities from early January to late March 2023. Patients are encouraged to make appointments as soon as possible as they can make appointments in that timeframe now.

In the event that no appointments are available for an urgent matter, family members of Active Duty service members, retirees and retirees' family members may go to an urgent care location without a referral.

If no appointments are made available for an Active Duty service member, the member will be directed to the Nurse Advice line at 1-800-874-2273, option 1.

While this transition occurs, the emergency departments at the 633d Medical Group on JBLE-Langley, and at Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth will be open 24/7. Be advised that wait times may be extended at these locations as they too will be in the MHS Genesis transition.

Remember, for injury or illness that risks life and limb, patients should call 9-1-1, or proceed to the nearest emergency room.

For Tricare Online, the sunset date for scheduling appointments is January 13, and refilling prescriptions sunsets on January 19. After this, Tricare Online will move into a Read Only status, and all information, lab results, and records will still be accessible.