Maryland National Guard Soldiers from the 1-175th Infantry Regiment and pilots from the 104th Fighter Squadron flying the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft conducted training with Estonian joint terminal attack controllers at Warren Grove Range in New Jersey.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 08:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869622
|VIRIN:
|221227-F-PA115-220
|Filename:
|DOD_109391124
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Maryland National Guard Trains with Estonian Defense Force, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
