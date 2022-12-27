Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard Trains with Estonian Defense Force

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland National Guard Soldiers from the 1-175th Infantry Regiment and pilots from the 104th Fighter Squadron flying the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft conducted training with Estonian joint terminal attack controllers at Warren Grove Range in New Jersey.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 08:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869622
    VIRIN: 221227-F-PA115-220
    Filename: DOD_109391124
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard Trains with Estonian Defense Force, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Maryland National Guard
    Estonian Defense Force
    175th Wing

