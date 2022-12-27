Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Readiness Rodeo

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    12.27.2022

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Maj. Stephen Young and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dasha Long of the Baumholder Army Health Clinic explain how they are helping the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion maintain readiness by training and hosting a unit readiness Rodeo.

    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

    readiness
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    44th ESB
    Baumholder Army Health Clinic

