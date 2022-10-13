Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Pittsburgh District Year in Review 2022

    10.13.2022

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District Year in Review 2022 demonstrates how the district accomplished its varied civil works missions in navigation, flood damage reduction, recreation, environmental restoration, hydropower, storm damage reduction, regulatory, water supply and emergency response needs throughout our region and nation.

    The Pittsburgh District’s boundaries include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood damage reduction reservoirs and 42 local flood damage reduction projects.

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video edited by Visual Information Specialist Stacey G. Wyzykowski, scripting by Chief of Public Affairs Carol E. Vernon and Public Affairs Specialist Andrew Byrne.)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869589
    VIRIN: 221013-A-GE626-0001
    Filename: DOD_109390264
    Length: 00:04:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Pittsburgh District Year in Review 2022, by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Year in Review
    Locks and Dams
    Reservoirs
    Civil Works
    Pittsburgh District

