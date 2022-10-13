USACE Pittsburgh District Year in Review 2022

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District Year in Review 2022 demonstrates how the district accomplished its varied civil works missions in navigation, flood damage reduction, recreation, environmental restoration, hydropower, storm damage reduction, regulatory, water supply and emergency response needs throughout our region and nation.
The Pittsburgh District’s boundaries include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood damage reduction reservoirs and 42 local flood damage reduction projects.
For more information, please visit:
https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video edited by Visual Information Specialist Stacey G. Wyzykowski, scripting by Chief of Public Affairs Carol E. Vernon and Public Affairs Specialist Andrew Byrne.)
