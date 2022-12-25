Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the 1AD CAB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869565" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Iron Eagle Family in Powidz, Poland



We're celebrating the holidays all across the world today by giving our Service Members currently on rotation a special holiday meal!



Our Iron Eagles have been working hard and flying high to ensure our brigade maintains readiness, capability, and lethality. As we continue forward we will keep growing #StrongerTogether