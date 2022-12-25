Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the 1AD CAB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.25.2022

    Video by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Iron Eagle Family in Powidz, Poland

    We're celebrating the holidays all across the world today by giving our Service Members currently on rotation a special holiday meal!

    Our Iron Eagles have been working hard and flying high to ensure our brigade maintains readiness, capability, and lethality. As we continue forward we will keep growing #StrongerTogether

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.25.2022 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869565
    VIRIN: 221225-A-VB804-606
    PIN: 209
    Filename: DOD_109389932
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the 1AD CAB, by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort bliss
    1st Armored Division
    V Corps
    Stronger Together
    Atlantic resolve
    1 Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT