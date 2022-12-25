Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Iron Eagle Family in Powidz, Poland
We're celebrating the holidays all across the world today by giving our Service Members currently on rotation a special holiday meal!
Our Iron Eagles have been working hard and flying high to ensure our brigade maintains readiness, capability, and lethality. As we continue forward we will keep growing #StrongerTogether
|12.25.2022
|12.25.2022 09:01
|Video Productions
|869565
|221225-A-VB804-606
|209
|DOD_109389932
|00:01:28
|POWIDZ, PL
|1
|1
This work, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the 1AD CAB, by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS
