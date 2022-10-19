Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comfort Completes Continuing Promise 2022

    U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Soto 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) completes its Continuing Promise 2022 mission to Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Haiti, Oct. 19 through Dec. 21, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan J. Soto)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 19:44
    Location: U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Continuing Promise
    USNSComfort
    CP22
    Comfort2022

